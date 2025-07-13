Royalton Barracks / Gross Negligent Operations
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2003857
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Austin Soule
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/13/2025 at approximately 0204 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 near mile marker 23 northbound
TOWN: Royalton
VIOLATIONS: Gross Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Dezhong Jiang
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Flushing, New York
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks were advised of a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane on I-89. The vehicle traveled approximately 20 miles the wrong way and nearly caused a head-on collision. It was located and stopped near exit 3 northbound in the town of Royalton. The operator was identified as Dezhong Jiang (58) of Flushing, NY.
Jiang was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 2, 2025, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/02/2025, 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Austin Soule
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933
Email: Austin.Soule@vermont.gov
