Royalton Barracks / Gross Negligent Operations

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25B2003857

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Austin Soule

STATION: Royalton Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 07/13/2025 at approximately 0204 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 near mile marker 23  northbound

TOWN: Royalton

VIOLATIONS: Gross Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Dezhong Jiang

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Flushing, New York

 

 

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks were advised of a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane on I-89. The vehicle traveled approximately 20 miles the wrong way and nearly caused a head-on collision. It was located and stopped near exit 3 northbound in the town of Royalton. The operator was identified as Dezhong Jiang (58) of Flushing, NY.

 

Jiang was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 2, 2025, at 0830 hours.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/02/2025, 0830 hours          

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Sergeant Austin Soule

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933

Email: Austin.Soule@vermont.gov

 

 

 

