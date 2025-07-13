VT ROUTE 132 SHUT DOWN NEAR JACKSON BROOK RD THETFORD
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 132 near Jackson Brook Rd in Thetford is completely closed to all traffic due to a tree down on powerlines over the roadway. This incident is expected to last for at least an hour but may be longer as they tend to the tree and powerlines. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate as more lanes open.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
