Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,477 in the last 365 days.

VT ROUTE 132 SHUT DOWN NEAR JACKSON BROOK RD THETFORD

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

St Johnsbury Barracks

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

VT Route 132 near Jackson Brook Rd in Thetford is completely closed to all traffic due to a tree down on powerlines over the roadway.  This incident is expected to last for at least an hour but may be longer as they tend to the tree and powerlines. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate as more lanes open. 

  

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 



Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VT ROUTE 132 SHUT DOWN NEAR JACKSON BROOK RD THETFORD

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more