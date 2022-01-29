Arrest Made in Display of Certain Emblems and Defacing Private/Public Property Offenses in the First District

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District and Amtrak Police announce an arrest has been made in reference to Display of Certain Emblems and Defacing Private/Public Property Offenses that occurred in the First District.

Display of Certain Emblems: On Friday, January 28, 2022, at approximately 12:45 am, the suspect spray painted swastikas on the pillars and building in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast. This offense is being investigated by Amtrak Police with assistance by MPD.

Defacing Private/ Public Property: On Friday, January 28, 2022, at approximately 4:25 pm, it was reported that the suspect spray painted graffiti on buildings at the following locations: 900 block of 5 th Street, Northwest 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest 400 block of L Street, Northwest



On Friday, January 28, 2022, 34 year-old Geraldo Pando, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Display of Certain Emblems and Defacing Private/Public Property.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the United States Capitol Police and the Amtrak Police for their assistance in this case.

The Metropolitan Police Department and the Amtrak Police are investigating the offense in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast, as potentially being motivated in whole or in part by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate or bias-motivated crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

