The Institute of Space Commerce Announces Its Awardees for Space Commerce Events and Film 2021
Dinosaurs became extinct because they didn’t have a space program, and if we become extinct because we don’t have a space program, it will serve us right”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the science fiction movie category, the Institute of Space Commerce (ISC) has the pleasure to announce “Don’t Look Up” as the best space motion picture entertainment of 2021.
— Larry Niven
“Dinosaurs became extinct because they didn’t have a space program, and if we become extinct because we don’t have a space program, it will serve us right.” quoted Larry Niven, renowned SciFi author and Patron of the Institute of Space Commerce.
“Don’t Look Up” showed us just that. Its exaggerated portrayal of human selfishness and ignorance against scientific evidence of comet proportions, sadly, has proven to be an accurate analogy also to the anti-vaccine believers and Earth flatteners of the 21st century. “Thus, we need to save humankind from various threats by expanding into the cosmos, extending habitation to the Moon, Mars, and beyond,” said Institute Executive Director, Elias de Andrade Jr.
In the outer space dramatic series category, “The Expanse,” is our second-best choice for space motion picture. It hails the idea of “Surviving with Style” of the ISC Patron Emeritus, Dr. Jerry Pournelle. In his book, “A Step Farther Out” Dr. Pournelle envisioned that we cannot only survive the various threats against humankind but do it with style. According to Chris Stott, ISC Co-Founder, “the series portrays that sense of surviving with style that science fiction in motion pictures can so well provide, whilst humankind still struggles to agree and pursue peace on Earth and in outer space.”
Emeline Paat-Dahlstrom, ISC Fellow, also declares: “The Expanse is that rare show that gives us a window to our not so distant future. In a way it isn't sci-fi and spends meticulous detail in incorporating science, and physics based nuances which makes it so endearing. The most compelling thing about the series is that it gives us hope for exploration and settlement of the solar system, and the technology yet to be developed. It also serves as a warning, as it mirrors our socio-political struggles today on a planetary level and blows it up to a solar system or galactic scale. It doesn't shy away from pointing out atrocities like genocide, wars, inhumane experiments, which are happening today. If we don't change now, we might face the same socio-political struggles in the future.”
The Institute has also chosen the mini documentary “Do you have what it takes to live on Mars” and short “the Insane Engineering of James Webb Telescope” respectively, as third and fourth best space motion picture entertainment of 2021. According to ISC, the mini video provides an in-depth and invaluable knowledge on current preparedness of scientists and astronauts to bring life beyond Earth’s cradle. Next, the short production on JWST brings into light the complex engineering of the most incredible machine ever put into space after the International Space Station.
The Institute recognizes 2021 as a great year for space science, engineering, and commerce with the following mega events:
135 Orbital launches and nearly 8,000 satellites in orbit
NASA’s Perseverance Rover and the 1st flight of a helicopter (Ingenuity) on another planet
First commercial flights of tourists in outer space, respectively accomplished by Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin and SpaceX
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe touching the Sun, making breakthroughs for science on climate
The progress of the Artemis Program which will in few years bring humankind back to the Moon
The publication of one of few books written by a female astronaut, Nicole Stott
A call to action!
About the Institute of Space Commerce
The Institute of Space Commerce ISC is a US 501c(3) focused on uniquely contributing to the long-term discussion, debate and acceleration of humanity as commercially sustainable multiplanetary species. There can be a better future for us all. We just have to make it happen. Access to space fundamentally changes the equation for the human race. It grants us access to new sources of energy, new resources, and is already improving the lives of every man, woman, and child in the world. Free markets, free minds, free space. The ISC is an official supporter of the best selling new book, "Back to Earth What Life in Space Taught Me About Our Home Planet—And Our Mission to Protect It" by Nicole Stott - https://www.sealpress.com/titles/nicole-stott/back-to-earth/9781541675032/
