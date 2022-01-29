From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10:5 a.m. Maine State Police responded to a crash on I-95 at mile 83 northbound in Lewiston. The driver of a red Toyota pickup truck was in the passing lane and traveling too fast for road conditions when he came upon a Maine Turnpike Authority (MTA) plow truck. The driver of the pickup attempted to go around the plow on the median side where there was no room. He then hit the left wing of the plow causing it to bend back and puncture the tank that holds the brine solution which is used to treat the roads.

There were no injuries to either driver.

Other than this crash Troopers are reporting light traffic today with only a couple of slide offs.

The Maine State Police and the Maine Bureau of Highway of Safety would like to remind drivers to give plows some room. Do not follow too close behind and do not crowd the plow when passing.