Twin City Musicians Developing Original Musical

Twin Cities musicians, under the development arm of Melody Bay Productions, LLC have collaborated to create a new full-length musical scheduled for initial release in the Fall, 2022. PEOPLE-R-READY-The Musical is the original brainchild of James Gutzman and based on the collective life experiences of each artist involved in the project.
Alex Twum, Ray Evangelista and James Gutzman, accomplished local musicians and performers, have been imagining their new musical for more than eighteen months leading to the development of fourteen original songs as eclectic as reggae, rap, R&B and pop.
The musicians themselves are equally universal. Twum from Ghana, Evangelista from the Philippines and Gutzman, a Minnesota native, each bring an exciting cultural spin to each song.
According to Gutzman, “Our differences tend to make our music broadly appealing. PEOPLE-R-READY-The Musical will have you dancing in the aisle and humming long after you leave the theatre.”
The soundtrack will be released by Melody Bay Productions, LLC. Melody Bay Productions, LLC welcomes all inquiries from local and regional theatre companies interested in bringing PEOPLE-R-READY-The Musical to their stage.
To bring their music to the live stage, they brought in Minnesota playwright Tom David Barna to write the book and develop a storyline set to the music developed by Twum, Evangelista and Gutzman. “We conducted a nationwide search for a writer and couldn’t be more happy with Barna as our literary
collaborator,” according to Gutzman.
PEOPLE-R-READY-The Musical follows the return of college students to their Midwest campus for the first time since the breakout of a global pandemic. Their story follows the challenges students face while renewing friendships, falling in love for the first time, navigating a new curriculum and preparing for the fall semester music auditions.
We are seeking theatre companies, producers, colleges, high schools, or community theatre groups that are looking to fill theatre seats with a feel good musical with new, original music. We will provide a complete package, with script, soundtrack and production assistance.
