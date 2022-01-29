Canadian artist launches art exhibit and auction of paintings on cowhide about indigenous culture

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian visual artist, Parviz Asadov announces that he is launching his new website, his first online art exhibit and virtual auction, showcasing his paintings on cowhide. The art exhibition will focus on indigenous culture and history.

“I am proud to announce my new art endeavor, which embodies my passion for the indigenous art. I am currently working on it. I will not share images of the paintings until the exhibition.”, said Parviz Asadov.

All art pieces in the online art exhibition will be painting on cowhide, which is a unique painting genre. For the moment, Parviz Asadov is known as the only Canadian artist specialized on painting on cowhide with full hair.

The art exhibit and auction will be held on June 19, featuring a variety of themed artwork.

Parviz Asadov is a critically acclaimed Azerbaijani-Canadian painter who is based in Toronto, Canada. Parviz’s work has been exhibited in more than 40 solo and group shows throughout the United States and Europe including the 2014 Tred Art Exhibition, the 2013 Chanakkale 100, the 2014 Mersin Deniz Museum and etc.