Sisal Global Inc. to launch operations in Toronto and expand across Canada later next year.

Sisal Global Inc. to launch operations in Toronto

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sisal Global Inc. announced and launched its operation in Canadian market. Seeing a great opportunity due to evolved customer demands and an under-penetrated market, Sisal Global Inc. believes in the potential that Canada has to offer. Sisal Global Inc. first started in Toronto, and plans to expand operations to more Canadian provinces later next year.

Sisal Global Inc. is a garments/textiles exporter and importer for men, women and children. It offers a wide range of products from T-shirts, Polo Shirts, Leggings, Dress, Sweat Shirts, Hoody, Joggers, Shorts, Denim/Twill Pants, Shorts, Jackets, Shirts and Sweaters/pullover etc.

The company is dedicated to fostering sustainable relationships with all partners and is looking to use its professional services to have a positive impact on society at large. Sisal Global Inc. wants to create more business opportunities with business partners in Canada and around the world.

The Company’s mission is to be a one of the leading Canadian import and export companies in the clothing industry by providing enhanced services, quality products, confidence, relationship and profitability. The Sisal Global Inc.is willing to establish its brand name in the Canadian market and be known for producing quality products at competitive prices.

Sisal Apparel Global will have a display center in Canada which will entertain both wholesale and retail clients.