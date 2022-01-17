Submit Release
Sisal Apparel Limited to focus on green practices in the apparel production

Green practices in the apparel production and supply chain

DHAKA, BANGLADESH, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sisal Apparel Limited, announced it will continue to focus on green practices in the apparel production and supply chain by promoting ecological industrial practices apart from his present activities in this sector.

“Environmentally-friendly production means to integrate the continuous utilization of environmentally friendly approaches and services to processes cleaner products targeting to improve efficiency and to reduce the risks to the planet. In other words, production of ecologically friendly apparels needs to consider eco-friendly approaches and clean manufacturing technology such as green design, organic raw materials sourcing, eco-friendly product manufacturing, sustainable distribution (transportation) to the channels and also considering their reverse logistics, and environmentally friendly waste management “said Mr. Md. Emdadur Rakib, Chairman and Director of this company. He also said that the company is closely working to achieve this standard for his customers apart from their regular work.

Sisal Apparel Limited is a readymade garment apparel sourcing and manufacturing company located in Bangladesh with having long practical experience in Apparel sector with also having following facilities:

• Sisal Apparel Limited: Marketing, Merchandising & Sourcing Office (Buying Management Center)

• Sisal Composite Limited: Manufacturing Unit(Knit Garments factory)

Md. Emdadur Rakib
Sisal Apparel Limited
+880 1713-459860
rakib@sisalapparel.com.bd

