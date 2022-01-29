Westminster / LSA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1000571
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Gregory Mills
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01/28/2022 – 1935 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 955 VT Rout 30, Newfane
VIOLATION: L.S.A
ACCUSED: Thomas R. Devens
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT
VICTIM: N/A
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/28/2022, at approximately 1935 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash near 955 VT Route 30 in the Town of Newfane. When Troopers arrived on scene the operator of one of the vehicles had left the scene of the crash by running into the surrounding wood line. The operator was later found and identified as Thomas R. Devens. Devens was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 03-22-2022 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/22/2022 - 1300 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.