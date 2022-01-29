Westminster / LSA

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1000571

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Gregory Mills                            

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 01/28/2022 – 1935 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 955 VT Rout 30, Newfane

VIOLATION: L.S.A

 

ACCUSED: Thomas R. Devens                                            

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT

 

VICTIM: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/28/2022, at approximately 1935 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash near 955 VT Route 30 in the Town of Newfane. When Troopers arrived on scene the operator of one of the vehicles had left the scene of the crash by running into the surrounding wood line. The operator was later found and identified as Thomas R. Devens. Devens was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 03-22-2022 at 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/22/2022 ­- 1300 hours            

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

