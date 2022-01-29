Submit Release
News Search

There were 764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,639 in the last 365 days.

Thai company buys two more solar plants in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, January 29 -  

Solar panels. Illustrative image. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Thai energy company Banpu PCL has agreed to acquire the companies holding a 50MW portfolio of two solar parks in Việt Nam in a deal worth US$26.7 million, according to the company.

The two are the 15MW Chu Ngọc solar park in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai and the 35MW Nhơn Hải photovoltaic (PV) farm in the central province of Ninh Thuận.

Both plants receive feed-in tariffs (FiTs) of $0.0935 per kWh and have in place 20-year power purchase agreements with the Vietnam Electricity (EVN). The smaller one became operational in June 2019, while the bigger has been generating electricity since July 2020.

According to the agreement, the assets will be purchased by BRE Singapore Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Banpu Next Co Ltd.

The transaction is subject to certain adjustments and customary approvals, and is due to be completed in the second quarter of the year.

The deal comes on the heels of Banpu's agreement from December last year to buy the 50MW Hà Tĩnh solar farm in Việt Nam's Hà Tĩnh province for $23.9 million. The Bangkok-based company then said the acquisition will be finalised in the first quarter of 2022. — VNS

You just read:

Thai company buys two more solar plants in Việt Nam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.