Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,642 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Proclaims January 28th As Sexual Assault Survivors Day In Texas

TEXAS, January 28 - January 28, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation in recognition of Sexual Assault Survivors Day in Texas. House Bill 2298, authored by Representative Tan Parker during the 86th Legislative Session, established January 28th as Sexual Assault Survivors Day in Texas. This day is a time for Texans to come together to build awareness around the issue of sexual assault and to recognize the courage of survivors throughout the Lone Star State.

Texans are encouraged to honor survivors today as the State of Texas continues its mission to encourage healing and empowerment for survivors of sexual violence. Texans can also use the hashtag #TXSexualAssaultSurvivorsDay to share their support on social media.

The Governor's Sexual Assault Survivors' Task Force (SASTF) was established in 2019 to ensure a survivor-centered, trauma-informed, collaborative and coordinated response to sexual violence experienced by adults and children across Texas. The SASTF brings together various professionals and survivors who are singularly focused on delivering critical system improvements on behalf of Texas’ sexual assault survivors. 

"Our state is extremely grateful for the dedicated work of courageous survivors who boldly share their stories and lend their voices to this cause, as well as for the many advocates, law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges, and organizations like the Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force, who continue to fight for the safety of all Texans," reads the Governor's proclamation. “I encourage all Texans to join me in renewing our commitment to ending sexual assault and empowering survivors. Texans are not overcome when faced with adversity, and by working together, we can protect the vulnerable, bring offenders to justice, and ensure a brighter future for all who call the Lone Star state home.”

“Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas (CACTX) is proud to join the many dedicated professionals involved in the critical work of the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force to ensure that ALL survivors of sexual assault, children and adults, are not just heard and recognized, but also prioritized on their path to survivorship,” said Justin Wood, General Counsel and Vice President of External Relations for the Children's Advocacy Centers of Texas (SASTF Steering Committee member).

“As we reflect on the past year, we are encouraged by the legislative strides we’ve made to better serve and support survivors across Texas. The progress is largely due to Texas’ commitment to bringing sexual assault survivors to the table, where their experiences and contributions are an essential part of the policy-making process. We honor survivors today and every day,” said Rose Luna, CEO of TAASA (SASTF Steering Committee member).

View the proclamation.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Proclaims January 28th As Sexual Assault Survivors Day In Texas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.