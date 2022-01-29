RE: Route 30 down to one lane in Newfane
They are now shutting down the entire road to remove the vehicles.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Route 30 in the area of Dutton Berry Farm is down to one travel lane due to an accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.