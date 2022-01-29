Overnight closures in Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Crews will close the eastbound 215 Beltway between Grand Montecito Pkwy and N. Tenaya Way Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 11:00 p.m. That stretch of the 215 Beltway will reopen by 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. The Sky Point Dr. ramp will also be closed during that time.

Eastbound 215 traffic will detour to southbound US 95, exit at Ann Road, continue to northbound US 95, and take the exit back to eastbound 215.

These closures are required for the placement of barrier rail for a new bridge over the 215 Beltway.

Construction of the Centennial Bowl began in 2015 with substantial completion slated for mid-2024. The interchange will be one of the state’s largest with a total of 20 bridges over four levels.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit www.nevadaus95nw.com and follow @nevadadot Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.

# # #