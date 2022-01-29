Updated Schedule for Eastern/Desert Inn Restrictions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Next week, crews will begin reconstruction of the northern side of the Eastern Avenue bridge and demolishing the last section of the Desert Inn structure along I-515 (US 95) in the final phase of the bridge replacement process. The following is a list of updated closures and restrictions:

Desert Inn Road

Desert Inn Road will be closed to motorists and pedestrians at I-515 (US 95) from 12:01 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31 to late night Saturday, Feb. 5. RTC customers and pedestrians who are impacted by the detour around the Desert Inn Road construction zone or nearby bus stops should notify the bus operator for a courtesy ride on route 203, Spring Mt/Desert Inn/Lamb.

Northbound I-515 will be reduced to two lanes from E Twain Ave to Boulder Hwy in the overnight hours, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., for two weeks, starting Monday, Jan. 31

Eastern Avenue

Eastern Ave. will be closed to motorists and pedestrians at I-515 (US 95) from 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 to Monday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. The ramps to north- and southbound I-515 will remain open. Access to local businesses will be maintained.

When Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue reopen, each will be reduced to two lanes under the I-515 structure until all bridge work is completed, which is anticipated to be at the end of May.

The work is part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $40 million viaduct rehabilitation project in downtown Las Vegas.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com and follow @I515FixLV on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more project information. You can also call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505 or text 515PROJECT to (775) 242-9168 to sign up for text alerts.