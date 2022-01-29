15-Year-Old Surprises the field at Chilly Willy 150
15-Year-Old Zachary Morris from Colorado takes a break from high school to finish 6th at the 9th annual Chilly Willy 150
Finishing 6th was really great but the overall experience was even better. I can't thank my team, my sponsors, and my parents enough for giving me the chance to drive this car!”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, USA, January 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The green flag dropped on the 9th annual Chilly Willy 150 on Sunday January 23rd with 32 cars in the field, including some powerhouse names like Preston Peltier, Tyler Tanner, Dustin Ash, and Buddy Shepherd to name a few. However, it was 15-year-old Zachary Morris from Greenwood Village that really grabbed everyone’s attention.
— Zachary Morris
Taking a break from his normal Cherry Creek High School sophomore class schedule where he is an honor student, Zach and his race team from Rocky Mountain Motorsports traveled to Tucson, Arizona to run the 89 Super Late Model. Competing in only his second ever start in the Super Late Model division, Zach battled his way from 14th position all the way to the top 5, bringing the car home in 6th to secure the strong finish and vault to the top of the Rookie of the Year points in Arizona.
His crew chief Kevin Steinke stated, “It’s rare when a really young driver like Zach can climb into a car with this level of competition and be competitive. This race was probably the strongest field we've ever had at the Chilly Willy, so for Zach to drive into the top 6 was special.” Said Zach, “It’s challenging missing school for these bigger events but to have a chance to drive at the Chilly Willy was worth it. Finishing in 6th was really great but the overall experience was even better.
"I can't thank my team, my sponsors, and my parents enough for giving me the chance to drive this car!” You can catch Zach regularly at his home track, Colorado National Speedway, where he was the 2020 National Bandolero West Champion and the 2021 Legend and 2021 Pro Truck Rookie of the Year.
See the full race results at https://www.tucsonspeedway.com/profile/schedule/results.aspx?r=375969&rt=sch
Saul Diaz
CallEvo
email us here