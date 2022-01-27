Submit Release
In a win for whistleblowers, California high court upholds lower bar for proving workplace retaliation

An unanimous California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that courts should follow California law in deciding claims of illegal workplace retaliation instead of a “well-worn” framework established by U.S. Supreme Court that puts the final burden on the worker to show that their employer intentionally discriminated against them.

