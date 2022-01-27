An unanimous California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that courts should follow California law in deciding claims of illegal workplace retaliation instead of a “well-worn” framework established by U.S. Supreme Court that puts the final burden on the worker to show that their employer intentionally discriminated against them.
You just read:
In a win for whistleblowers, California high court upholds lower bar for proving workplace retaliation
