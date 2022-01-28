Submit Release
Los Angeles County Superior Court introduces program to quickly resolve employment cases

(Subscription required) The Los Angeles County Superior Court has started a pilot program to encourage the settlement of employment cases, Presiding Judge Eric C. Taylor announced Thursday. “This Pilot Program is the latest example of the collaborative relationship the Court has fostered with our Civil bar partners, which continues to yield creative solutions to address pandemic related backlogs and delays,” Taylor said.

