(Subscription required) The Los Angeles County Superior Court has started a pilot program to encourage the settlement of employment cases, Presiding Judge Eric C. Taylor announced Thursday. “This Pilot Program is the latest example of the collaborative relationship the Court has fostered with our Civil bar partners, which continues to yield creative solutions to address pandemic related backlogs and delays,” Taylor said.
You just read:
Los Angeles County Superior Court introduces program to quickly resolve employment cases
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.