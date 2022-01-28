Council President Albornoz and Vice President Glass to be Joined by Councilmember Hucker for Media Availability January 31 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, January 28 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 28, 2022

Councilmembers will talk about legislation to help combat climate change, public safety discussions and upcoming public hearings on the County’s capital budget

Rockville, Md., Jan. 28, 2021— On Monday, Jan. 31 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz and Vice President Evan Glass will be joined by Councilmember Tom Hucker, chair of the Transportation and Environment Committee, for a media availability to discuss Council matters.

The Councilmembers will discuss a new bill that will be introduced by Councilmember Tom Hucker and Council President Albornoz during the Council’s meeting on Tuesday, which would require all future legislation in Montgomery County to include a climate impact statement.

In addition, the Councilmembers will address recent committee discussions on public safety, including a Public Safety (PS) Committee briefing with the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) on police attrition rates and staffing.

Montgomery County Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the media availability to provide a public health update.

The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.

The public can watch on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the media must RSVP before 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 31 to Sonya Healy at Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov to receive the Zoom login information.

For more information contact: Sonya Healy, legislative information officer, at Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-328-2069 or Lillian Cruz, deputy chief of staff, Office of Council President Albornoz at Lillian.Cruz@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-777-7801.