Maine DOE Update – January 28, 2022

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin helped alleviate some of the pandemic-related staff shortages at Readfield Elementary School today by helping teachers in several classes and working lunch duty. | More

Maine’s C3 (Community Coordinators Collaborative), in partnership with the Maine Department of Education and Association of Computer and Technology Educators (ACTEM), will be hosting its second annual statewide Virtual Career Fair on March 22 – 23, 2022. | More

The Pine Tree District FIRST Robotics Competition’s 2022 official season kicked off on January 8th with 24 teams registering to compete later this year. The event will take place from Friday, March 11th through Sunday, March 13th at Thomas College in Waterville. | More

The New England School Library Association (NESLA) has announced a new grant established to encourage the development of innovative projects by school librarians in K-12 schools in the New England region. | More

Administered by the Office of the Maine Attorney General, the mission of the Civil Rights Team Project is to increase the safety of elementary, middle level, and high school students by reducing bias-motivated behaviors and harassment in our schools. | More

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 8:00-10:00 am, the Work Force Group for LD 313 will hold its next meeting hosted by the Department of Education. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has awarded $39 million in School Revolving Renovation Fund (SRRF) loans to 30 school administrative units (SAUs). The loans will be used to complete 117 health, safety, compliance, and building system projects at 62 schools. | More

MLTI (Maine Learning Technology Initiative) would like to encourage students to collaborate and share the creative work taking place in their schools – with that in mind MLTI will be hosting a T-shirt Design Competition. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has announced that 21 Maine students have been selected to join its Student Cabinet for the 2021/2022 school year. The newest members will join 14 students serving their 2nd year as Student Cabinet members, along with the Maine State Board of Education’s two Student Representatives who also serve on the Cabinet each year. | More

Are you a student who’s interested in app design? Or a teacher looking for ways to get your students more involved with innovative processes? Consider signing up for the Maine App Challenge! Since 2015, the Maine App Challenge has provided Maine students with the opportunity to delve into the technology sector of app design and development. The Maine App Challenge is open to middle and high school students age 13+. Submissions give students a chance to win scholarships and other prizes. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The Maine Farm and Sea to School Institute is a unique opportunity to impact your entire community! The Maine Farm and Sea to School Institute is a year-long professional opportunity for Maine schools/districts to develop a Farm and Sea to School (FSTS) program. | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here