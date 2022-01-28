Hunter Education instructors needed in the Southwest Region

Are you a safe and responsible hunter or trapper? Are you passionate about hunting ethics? Do you like sharing your knowledge and skills with youth and adults new to Idaho’s hunting traditions?

If so, you should consider becoming a volunteer hunter education instructor for Idaho Fish and Game's Southwest Region.

To get started all you need to do is attend the upcoming virtual instructor orientation workshop for the Southwest Region:

February 23, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The orientation will be held on Zoom. If you wish to participate please RSVP by calling Jaime Creson, Volunteer Services Coordinator at (208) 854-8988 or by email at jaime.creson@idfg.idaho.gov.

If you cannot attend this workshop, but are still interested in becoming an instructor, please call or email to learn what other classes or training options are available.

Instructor orientations outline how to organize a class, select meeting sites, order supplies, and get students registered and certified. Participants also learn how to use the hunter and trapper education curriculums and how to teach using various effective methods and styles.

Maybe you don’t think you would be comfortable teaching a class on your own, but would love a team-teaching opportunity. Maybe you don’t have 15 hours to give to a class, but you certainly could teach a faster paced hybrid/virtual course or a specialized Outdoor Skills Course. Maybe you can only teach one class a year. Whatever the situation, we can provide the classroom set-up that best fits you.

The heart of Idaho’s hunter/bow hunter education program is the corps of dedicated volunteers who provide the instruction and mentoring. Make a difference to the future of hunting and trapping in Idaho—become a volunteer hunter, bowhunter, or trapper education instructor today.

Without the assistance of volunteer instructors, our program would be significantly diminished, so we truly appreciate your willingness to help out. Thank you for making a difference.