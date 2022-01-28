Applications for 2022 spring turkey controlled hunts open Feb. 1. Turkey hunters looking to apply can do so through March 1.

On Jan. 27, Fish and Game Commission adopted the proposed 2022-23 upland game, turkey and furbearer seasons and bag limits. The proposed seasons and changes were open for public comment during November and December 2021.

Turkey hunters should note that the new 2022-23 turkey seasons and rules will affect a handful of controlled turkey hunts across five regions.

Panhandle

An archery-only spring and fall turkey hunts was added on Farragut State Park/WMA.

Southwest

The hunt boundary description was changed for turkey Controlled Hunts No. 9101, No. 9103 and No. 9202, in Controlled Hunt Area 38-2.

Magic Valley

Spring Controlled Hunts No. 9012 (April 15 - May 5; 30 permits) and No. 9013 (May 6-25; 30 permits) in Unit 54, were eliminated and replaced with a single controlled hunt from April 15 – May 25, with 15 total permits.

The number of wild turkey tags was reduced from 30 to 15 in youth Controlled Hunt No. 9004.

Southeast

Spring turkey Controlled Hunts (No. 9005, No. 9014, No. 9015) in Unit 68A were converted to general season opportunity.

The opening date for turkey Controlled Hunt No. 9106 was changed from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1 in Unit 70.

A fall turkey controlled hunt was created in Unit 68A, with 50 tags; season dates are concurrent with general seasons in the Southeast Region (Sep. 15 – Nov. 30).

Unit 70 was added to the list of units with a fall general season in the Southeast Region.

Salmon

Fall turkey controlled hunt tag allocation was increased from 15 to 50, and moved the season start date from Sep. 15 to Sep. 1 in Units 21, 21A, 29, 30 and a portion of Unit 28 downstream from the Hat Creek drainage (Controlled Hunt No. 9018)

Spring turkey controlled hunt tag allocation was increased from 10 to 40 in Units 21, 21A, 29, 30 and that portion of Unit 28 downstream from the Hat Creek drainage (Controlled Hunt No. 9006)

Spring youth-only turkey controlled hunt tag allocation was increased from 5 to 25 in Units 21, 21A, 29, 30 and that portion of Unit 28 downstream from the Hat Creek drainage (Controlled Hunt No. 9001)

The new 2022-23 turkey seasons and bag limits brochure will be posted online early next week. Printed versions will not be available at licensed vendors and Fish and Game offices until later in February. Please refer to the online brochure for all current spring controlled hunts, seasons and bag limits.

Applying for a 2022 Spring Turkey Controlled Hunts

Hunters must have a 2022 hunting license in order to apply for controlled hunts. Here’s how to apply:

Licensed Vendors: Taken electronically at any Fish and Game office or license vendor.

Taken electronically at any Fish and Game office or license vendor. Online: Hunters can apply on the Fish and Game website. There is an internet service charge of 3% of the transaction in addition to the nonrefundable application fee ($6.25 per person for resident, and $18.00 per person for nonresidents).

Hunters can apply on the Fish and Game website. There is an internet service charge of 3% of the transaction in addition to the nonrefundable application fee ($6.25 per person for resident, and $18.00 per person for nonresidents). Telephone: Applications can be placed over the phone by calling 1(800)554-8685. The charge for processing telephone applications is three percent of the transaction plus $6.50. This is in addition to the nonrefundable application fee ($6.25 per person for resident, and $18.00 per person for nonresidents).

Applications can be placed over the phone by calling 1(800)554-8685. The charge for processing telephone applications is three percent of the transaction plus $6.50. This is in addition to the nonrefundable application fee ($6.25 per person for resident, and $18.00 per person for nonresidents). Do not mail in applications. They will not be accepted.

Controlled hunt tags are valid in the controlled hunt for which a hunter was drawn or in any open general hunt during the calendar year for which the tag is valid.

Junior hunters must be between the ages of 10 and 17 to participate in controlled youth hunts, but a 9-year-old may buy a junior license to apply for a controlled hunt, provided the hunter is 10 years old at the time of the hunt they are applying for.

Controlled hunt applications for spring 2022 turkey close on March 1. Successful spring turkey applicants will be notified no later than March 20. Hunters with a valid email address on file will be notified of their status via email.

Any leftover or unsold tags for spring turkey controlled hunts go on sale April 1.