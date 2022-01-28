Submit Release
Tracey Coryell, Wife of Late Guitar Legend Larry Coryell, Releases New Dance-Rock Single SWORDS

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer/Songwriter Tracey Coryell, wife of late guitar legend Larry Coryell, has released her new Dance-Rock single SWORDS!

SWORDS - A Winter. A howling deep from within, the expression of your true nature… a letting-go of the internal struggle. A releasing from the mental prison, the Winter of your mind. Acknowledging it’s simply a perception away…your desire, peace, satisfaction, balance.

Essentially SWORDS is about self sabotage... how we push away what we truly desire, be it with people, places or things… the subtle disconnect from our inner being.

Says Tracey, “I pulled the term SWORDS from the suit in the Tarot. Those of you who aren’t familiar with it, the symbolism of SWORDS in the Tarot represents the element of Air (my Sun sign Gemini), thoughts, communication and even heartache from either pain or pleasure. As I find Tarot useful in self-examination and discovery, I decided it would be a perfect fit to express the ever popular topic of shadow-work; the working on our darker sides; the parts of us that might be negative and not in alignment with Divine love.”

Songwriting is the creative outlet for Tracey Coryell’s expression of the divine and her personal therapeutic journey both inspired by celebrating the peaks and valleys of the human experience with an ever tethered Soul to Spirit...

The thirty year career of this singer/songwriter/recording artist has afforded her the opportunity to record with Grammy Award winning producers in Philadelphia, PA (Al Alberts Jr, Sound Spa Studios) & Miami, FL (Ron and Howard Alberts, AudioVision Studios) and perform with such greats as her late husband, renowned jazz guitarist Larry Coryell, guitarist Jorma Kaukonen (Jefferson Airplane), acclaimed jazz/rock drummer Alphonse Mouzon and the legendary Les Paul. Her children’s song-book “Tilikum’s Dream” was published by Eifrig Publishing in 2015 and she is a two-time recipient of the ‘Best Love Song’ award from the Songwriter’s Showcase of America (SSA). Two previous albums include, “Traceyland’s Emotional Roller-Coaster” (2002) and the album “Eleven:11” (2016). Coryell’s latest full-length album, “RaVel” dedicated to her late husband Larry Coryell, released in December of 2019 and features a ten-song collection of emotionally charged, heartfelt compositions delivered with her earthy, sultry, compelling vocals exploring and fusing the styles of pop, rock and countrypolitan.

Since then she has released 4 singles along with videos:
(2019, 2020) Lead vocals for rock songs “Intense” and “For You Babe” in collaboration with the band Carpe Diem & Fr V from Poland.
(2021) Original Christmas song, “Magic of Christmas”
(2022) Original dance-rock song, “Swords”

SWORDS music was pre-produced by Tracey utilizing and editing sound samples. She also recorded all of her vocals in her home studio.

Tracey Coryell: vocals, production, lyrics and melody.

Co-produced and Mixed by Andres Roca
Mastered by Ivan Jackman

Swords Official Music Video will be available early February 2022. Next Digital SINGLE is currently in pre-production and is tentatively scheduled for an April release.

To purchase:
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09PKQYNRG/ref=dm_ws_sp_ps_dp
iTunes: https://music.apple.com/us/album/swords-single/1603004574

Release Date: January 22, 2022

Streaming:
Available on Spotify, YouTube Topic, iTunes, Amazon Music, Distrokid and many other digital platforms.

Published By Tesi Music, BMI
Copyright 2021 Tracey Coryell
Distributed by DistroKid

Tracey’s Upcoming Live Performances:
May 6-8 @ Up Up & Away Hot Air Balloon Festival …Lakeland, Florida
https://upupandawayflorida.com

For more information:
Official Website: https://traceyland.com
Facebook: facebook.com/tracey.coryell
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7CdkR8b1yMH0jxTXsaqTYA
Instagram: @tracey_coryell_traceyland

Press inquiries:

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

