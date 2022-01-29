Gifola Launches Two New Applications on its Global Platform

Gifola Access Control GINBOX SMART ADDRESS

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, January 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for its innovations in technology, Gifola has come up with two new applications on its portals. It has launched a global Access Control System on Gifola.tech and a MagicQR feature on Ginbox.io.

Gifola Access Control System

At the basic level, access control systems give access to people at different places and monitor the entry and exit of people at the premises. This is generally performed using a physical lock system or security guard management. But with the new State of the Art Access Control System, you can manage all your access controls through electronic devices and mobile applications. This enables you to have seamless and faster access to all the places you plan to visit.

What are the benefits of the Gifola Access Control System?

This unique access control system is available at Gifola.tech.

This system addresses all the access control needs of offices, shopping malls, societies, industries, companies, and parking spaces.

It keeps the premises safe, secure and monitored at all times. It works on the principles of Permission request, Identification, and Authentication.

It allows global visitor management and global community management, where the admin of the place with GIFOLA devices would be able to control the movement of the visitors or the people.

It enables the users to prebook their parking slots at busy places such as malls, theaters, buildings, offices, restaurants, and avoid long waiting periods. The user can also search and find parking spaces available near them through its mobile application.

Say goodbye to the traditional way of the physical access control system and say hello to the modern-day’s electronically controlled access management system!

MagicQR

This is another application by Gifola that is created to resolve all the issues encountered by people while shopping. MagicQR is a code that works by scanning it through the mobile phone. It allows the users to get all the deals available near them in a single scan. Let it be London, Singapore, New York, or New Delhi, MagicQR is available at every place. MagicQR displayed at a shopping area contains all the details about different offers, discounts, and sales ongoing in that area.

What are the benefits of MagicQR?

This creative feature can be found on Ginbox.io in addition to various shopping hubs.

It gives information about all the deals available in the shopping center.

The users get Reward points by Ginbox and a Special discount from the shopkeeper.

This is applicable worldwide and can be used for all types of goods and services.

It allows the users to get information about various sales and offers running in the shopping mall they are planning to visit.

The merchants, dealers, and retailers who wish to increase customer potential can create their profile at Ginbox and generate their MagicQR.

Gifola Access Control and MagicQR are the two futuristic approaches launched by Gifola to save your precious time, money, and energy while being accessible at all the places.