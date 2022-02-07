Local Entrepreneur Opens Property Development Firm in Tampa Bay Area
Ken Jack, a successful entrepreneur, looks to bring his brand of ingenuity to Tampa, FL, through MAGA Investment, a new real estate development firm.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh out of the Midwest and ready to bring his business expertise to the Tampa Bay area, Ken Jack is set to grow his unique brand in the Florida market. Jack, a successful business owner and entrepreneur, is opening his new company, MAGA Investment of Tampa FL, LLC.
Operating out of Wesley Chapel, FL, MAGA Investment specializes in developing new townhouses and single-family homes. “We buy old homes, tear down the building, and build new and updated homes on those same pieces of property,” Ken Jack had to say about his latest business venture.
In discussing his recent foray into property development, Ken Jack mentioned the latest local real estate market opportunities. “When I first got [to Tampa], I took some time to think on my next move, but now I’m ready to roll. I’m working with real estate developers to start buying property, building homes, and selling them. Tampa is an incredible area, and the housing market is crazy booming. There’s no reason not to invest in real estate; it’s the best investment anybody can make, and it always keeps its value.”
Ken Jack, who has made a career of investing in and developing businesses, contributes much of his success to his upbringing and life experiences.
Born on July 3rd, 1980, in Netanya, Israel, Ken Jack was raised in a small, two-bedroom apartment with his brother and sister. Jack’s father worked for the Israeli military as a Nazi hunter in the 60s and 70s. His mother was a survivor of the Holocaust. “Much of their experiences influenced my upbringing and character,” Jack reflected on his childhood.
In 1997, after Ken Jack turned 18, his father passed away due to complications with cancer. It was also then when Jack served in the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) himself. “After basic training, I went through special training for the Israeli Special Forces,” Ken Jack noted when remembering his time in IDF. “I was a part of the IDF for six years but was injured.”
It wasn’t until 2004 when Ken Jack arrived in the states. Ken Jack began making his living while working at Par-A-Dice hotel-casino outside of Peoria, Illinois.
While working at Par-A-Dice, Jack started to take classes to become a blackjack dealer. “I would drive to Iowa, five days a week for eight months, to go to a dealer school.” Jack’s drive and ambition led him to become a dealer and a supervisor at Par-A-Dice and eventually a floor manager. And from there, he only reached higher.
In 2016, Ken Jack used the wealth he had accrued and several business loans to invest in popular restaurants around Peoria, IL. Jack helped open NOVU Sushi, which eventually turned into Vero Italiano. Additionally, he bought Tavern on Prospect, an already popular restaurant, in 2018. “I was able to build and remodel these restaurants to bring some new life to the Peoria area.”
Now age 41, Ken Jack looks to continue his entrepreneurial endeavors in Tampa, where he plans on investing in new business opportunities throughout the Sunshine State.
“This is the best country in the world to live in,” said Jack, reflecting on his life. “If you want to make money, you want to succeed, you just have to work hard and don’t look back. You have to start from the bottom, and there’s nothing wrong with that. You can always do everything you want in life, and if you fail, you try again.”
Be on the lookout for Ken Jack and MAGA Investment of Tampa FL, LLC, with operations beginning in early 2022.
