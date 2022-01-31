Holgar Swiss Luxury Watches to Support American Heart Association for Valentine’s Day
Holgar Swiss luxury watches showcase the Women’s Spectrum Collection during American Heart Month, dedicating a percentage of all sales from now till the end of February to the American Heart Association.
According to Holgar’s CEO Nas Ekangaki, “Given that Valentine’s Day and American Heart Month both occur in February, we felt it would be a perfect time to celebrate both events. Anyone choosing to purchase a Holgar timepiece, whether as a Valentine’s Day gift or for any other reason, could be happy knowing that their purchase would be celebrating healthy hearts in another way as well.”
The company wants to acknowledge numerous charitable causes and organizations. Rather than selecting only a few of them, Holgar has opted instead to establish a “charitable cause” calendar to support different organizations over the course of the year. “These commitments are ways we feel Holgar can contribute quality to the world – not only by offering well-made products, but by sharing a portion of profits with worthy causes,” says Ekangaki. “As a microbrand, we may not be able to support financially in the same way as very large companies, but we believe firmly that enough small gestures can make a big difference!”
In addition to the newly-launched Spectrum Collection for Women, Holgar also offers a Men’s Collection with Chronographs, Sport Automatic models and Classic models.
About Holgar Swiss Luxury Watches
Holgar Swiss luxury watches are manufactured in Bienne, Switzerland, with offices in Zug, Switzerland, London, UK, and Beverly Hills, CA. As a microbrand, Holgar does not mass-produce its pieces and offers a limited quantity of the current collection for sale in the USA. Its timepieces are sold online with the exception of a few select retailers such as Raju Rasiah, located at 322 North Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.
