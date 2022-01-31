Submit Release
News Search

There were 371 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,466 in the last 365 days.

Holgar Swiss Luxury Watches to Support American Heart Association for Valentine’s Day

Two Holgar Swiss Luxury Watches Women Spectrum Red Dial on strap and bracelet

Holgar Swiss Luxury Watches: Women’s Spectrum Red Dial

Holgar Swiss Luxury Watch Women Spectrum Champagne Dial with Rose Gold Plated Bracelet

Holgar Swiss Luxury Watches: Women’s Champagne Dial with Rose Gold Plated Bracelet

Holgar Swiss Luxury Watch Women Spectrum Mother of Pearl Dial Cream Leather Strap

Holgar Swiss Luxury Watches: Women’s Mother of Pearl Dial

Launch of Holgar Swiss Luxury Watches Women’s Spectrum Collection Coincides with American Heart Month

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, US, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- News provided by
HOLGAR USA

Holgar Swiss luxury watches showcase the Women’s Spectrum Collection during American Heart Month, dedicating a percentage of all sales from now till the end of February to the American Heart Association.

According to Holgar’s CEO Nas Ekangaki, “Given that Valentine’s Day and American Heart Month both occur in February, we felt it would be a perfect time to celebrate both events. Anyone choosing to purchase a Holgar timepiece, whether as a Valentine’s Day gift or for any other reason, could be happy knowing that their purchase would be celebrating healthy hearts in another way as well.”

The company wants to acknowledge numerous charitable causes and organizations. Rather than selecting only a few of them, Holgar has opted instead to establish a “charitable cause” calendar to support different organizations over the course of the year. “These commitments are ways we feel Holgar can contribute quality to the world – not only by offering well-made products, but by sharing a portion of profits with worthy causes,” says Ekangaki. “As a microbrand, we may not be able to support financially in the same way as very large companies, but we believe firmly that enough small gestures can make a big difference!”

In addition to the newly-launched Spectrum Collection for Women, Holgar also offers a Men’s Collection with Chronographs, Sport Automatic models and Classic models.

About Holgar Swiss Luxury Watches
Holgar Swiss luxury watches are manufactured in Bienne, Switzerland, with offices in Zug, Switzerland, London, UK, and Beverly Hills, CA. As a microbrand, Holgar does not mass-produce its pieces and offers a limited quantity of the current collection for sale in the USA. Its timepieces are sold online with the exception of a few select retailers such as Raju Rasiah, located at 322 North Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

D. Yeh
Holgar Swiss Timepieces AG
+1 949-636-5018
marketing@holgarswiss.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Holgar Swiss Luxury Watches to Support American Heart Association for Valentine’s Day

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.