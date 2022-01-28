Smile Source Analytics® Available for Private Practice Dentists

Promoting practice growth through geodemographic data consultations and cutting-edge marketing technology

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile Source®, the nation’s leading private practice network, with more than 1,000 dentists across 625 member locations has launched Smile Source Analytics®. This solution is a proprietary marketing consultation service available to all Smile Source Members. Smile Source Analytics® is the first of eight new dental support services being launched to the Smile Source® membership in 2022.

Smile Source Analytics combines geodemographic data from multiple sources such as ESRI, INRIX and Experian. These analytics allow Smile Source members to effectively and accurately marketing their dental practice. "With Smile Source Analytics, members have the ability to utilize a technology that is often unattainable to solo practitioners due to its high price tag. Smile Source members typically perform more comprehensive dental procedures like implants, orthodontics, sleep apnea studies and more; these tools give dentists the data they need to effectively target patients looking for these specialty services” shared Smile Source CEO, Gregg Groenemann.

“We’re excited to help dentists spend less time marketing their practice and more time serving their patients. Smile Source Analytics does more than show dentists how to market, it includes a boost in their search engine optimization and Google rankings when they join the Smile Source member portal.” states Jana Noble, Smile Source Member Marketing Manager. This technology is typically reserved for fortune 500 companies but due to Smile Source’s buying power. Smile Source Analytics is included with a Smile Source Membership.

Smile Source’s eight-part dental support service roll-out is designed to make a bigger impact in private practice dentistry by making the unattainable, attainable, without dentists having to sell to a DSO or lose their practice entirely. Smile Source's mission is to empower private practice dentists and improve patient care by providing business and clinical support so dentists can spend more time with patients.

About Smile Source: Founded in 2006 and based in Houston, TX, Smile Source® is on a mission to preserve private practice dentistry and help independent dentists remain fiercely independent. Smile Source members are some of the most progressive doctors in the industry. The future of Private Practice Dentistry is here. Welcome to Smile Source. For more information, call 281-359-2344, email Marketing@smilesource.com or visit www.smilesource.com.