Long Relationship, Compatibility and Flexibility Lead to $100-Million Design Win for Abaco Systems

HUNTSVILLE, AL, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading semiconductor capital equipment manufacturer awarded Abaco Systems a $100 million+ design win to supply Intel® VME-based single board computers (SBC). A customized version of Abaco’s award-winning XVB603 6U VME SBC designed with an Intel 7th gen i7 processor is serving as the company’s new process module.

The customized XVB603 design is being used as the CPU for the company’s next generation process module that helps carve out the microchip features 1,000 times smaller than a grain of sand. The SBC helps the manufacturer’s customers build smaller, faster, more powerful electronic devices. Additionally, the potential end-use applications for the advanced microchips are everywhere – from mobile phones and computing devices to entertainment systems and increasingly “smart” cars.

Following a competitive vendor selection process, Abaco won the contract based on its longstanding engineering relationship with the company and leading-edge Intel-based VME SBC. Special SBC customization like extra I/O (USB ports, serial ports, gigabit Ethernet) along with special backplane pinouts to enable backward compatibility were added. The SBC is preconfigured with the customer’s requested BIOS default settings and comes loaded and ready to go with their specific operating system and software. Abaco’s ability to provide a technology insertion, making the SBC backward compatible, and Abaco’s high-volume production capabilities while maintaining copy-exact requirements were key to winning the business. Abaco shipped several thousand units in 2021 and expects to deliver more than double that in 2022.

“Our team has worked seamlessly with their engineers to develop best-in-class, customized semiconductor manufacturing expertise,” says John Muller, chief growth officer at Abaco. “Our open, rugged architecture gives all of our customers the confidence and flexibility they need to incorporate leading technology options. We look forward to continuing this mutually-beneficial relationship for many years to come.”


About Abaco Systems
Abaco Systems is a global leader in commercial open architecture computing and rugged embedded electronics. With more than 30 years of experience in aerospace & defense, industrial, energy, medical, communications and other critical sectors, Abaco’s innovative solutions align with open standards to accelerate customer success.

Abaco Systems is a subsidiary of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2020 sales of more than $4.5 billion. www.abaco.com

Rich Mintz - Global Marketing Director
Abaco Systems | AMETEK
Richard.Mintz@abaco.com
