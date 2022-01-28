Induction Ceremony Spotlights Staten Island Board of Realtors® 2022 Officers, Directors
Francis (Frank) J. Rizzo takes the helm as the 59th president of the Staten Island Board of Realtors®
The teams that were sworn in tonight are charged with helping our members provide consumers with the best possible real estate experience during these uncertain times. This team is ready for the task.”STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) 2022 leadership team was officially welcomed Thursday evening [Jan. 27] with an installation ceremony. The event featured the swearing in of directors and officers for both SIBOR and its affiliated Staten Island Multiple Listing Service (SIMLS).
— Sandy Krueger, CEO of the Staten Island Board of REALTORS®
The gathering, held at Angelina's Restaurant, Tottenville, included the induction of SIBOR’s 59th president, Francis (Frank) J. Rizzo, broker/owner of Cornerstone Realty, who was sworn in by his friend and fellow Realtor Ron Molcho of American Homes Group.
The occasion began with a welcome from SIBOR CEO Sandy Krueger, followed with an invocation by Realtor Joseph L. Tirone Jr. of Compass Greater NY, who also led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem. Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis also addressed the group, congratulating SIBOR’s leadership team and praising the organization for its advocacy on behalf of Staten Island.
Jennifer Vucetic, 2022 president of the New York State Association of REALTORS®, officiated over the induction of SIBOR officers and directors, including: Rosanne La Fata of Re/Max Elite, president-elect; Angelo Pappalardo, Century 21 Papp Realty, immediate past president, and members of SIBOR’s Board of Directors for 2022, including: Steven Caro, Robert DeFalco Realty; Ann Coppola, Master Associates; Robert J. Nixon, Prendamano Real Estate; Gal Ozana, Ozana Realty Group; Francine Reali, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Safari Realty; Frank Reali, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Safari Realty; Coleen M. Siracusa, Real Estate and Land Solutions; Annmarie Triolo, Prodigy Real Estate; Valerie Vargas, Keller Williams Realty Staten Island; Vincent M. Zaloom Jr., Century 21 Zaloom Realty, along with Michael Bloomfield of Tekie Geek and Eric Busuttil of CrossCountry Mortgage, who will serve as non-Realtor directors.
STATEN ISLAND MULTIPLE LISTING SERVICE
Those sworn in by Vucetic as officers and directors of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS) include: Sandy Krueger, president and CEO; Frank Reali of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Safari Realty, vice president; George K. Wonica of Wonica REALTORS & Appraisers, Secretary/Treasurer; Georgianna Diaz, Village Realty of Staten Island; Gary Fleming, Emerald Elite Realty; Michael Gentilesco, Robert DeFalco Realty; Rosanne La Fata, Re/Max Elite; Sallyanne Malfi, Tom Crimmins Realty; Brian J. Moore, Opulence Properties; Michael E. Napolitano, RE/MAX Edge; Domenica (Mimi) Neuhaus, Neuhaus Realty; Scott A. Setaro, Weichert, Realtors® – Evolution Group, and Greg A. Sokol, Re/Max Elite.
Alfred M. Fazio, Esq., Capuder Fazio Giacoia LLP, will continue as counsel to each of the boards.
Sponsors of the event were Alishahi, Conti & Gallagher, P.C., Cornerstone Realty and CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC.
“The real estate market on Staten Island in 2021 was extremely robust, but faces a lot of uncertainty in 2022 with very tight inventory levels, rising interest rates, pandemic-related roadblocks and numerous political and geopolitical uncertainty,” SIBOR CEO Krueger said as he addressed the audience of Realtors. “The teams that were sworn in tonight are charged with helping our members provide consumers with the best possible real estate experience during these uncertain times. This team is ready for the task.”
About the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR)
Established in 1915, the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) is the largest professional association in Staten Island, N.Y.
SIBOR exists to enhance the ability and opportunity of its members to conduct their business successfully and ethically, and promote the preservation of the public’s right to own, transfer and use real property. Comprised of approximately 2,400 members, SIBOR serves real estate agents, brokers and affiliated professionals throughout the borough and surrounding areas. SIBOR is the provider of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS), which works as a clearinghouse through which more than 250 local real estate firms exchange information on properties they have listed for sale. Together, its members participate in over 5,000 real estate transactions every year. All SIBOR Realtors belong to the New York State Association of REALTORS® (NYSAR) and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). SIBOR may be reached at 718-928-3220 and viewed online at SIBORREALTORS.com. SIBOR may also be visited on Facebook at Staten Island Board of Realtors, Twitter via @SIBOR and Instagram at SIBOR REALTORS (siborrealtors).
