Woodlawn Trustees & Todmorden Foundation Break Ground on Phase 4, The Flats, Wilmington Affordable Housing Development

Phase 4 will deliver more than 50 modern, affordable units for Wilmington’s low-income, disabled communities.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Developers and officials today broke ground for Phase 4 of The Flats, a multiphase housing project that is redeveloping Wilmington property from the early 1900s into quality affordable housing for low-income individuals and those with disabilities. The Todmorden Foundation is leading the project through its partnership with Woodlawn Trustees.



The Flats has become a major driver of Wilmington’s economic development, representing a capital investment of more than $110 million in the city. The project has created hundreds of construction and auxiliary-service jobs and spurred new development in the neighborhood. Phase 4 of The Flats focuses on the intersection of Bayard Avenue and West 7th St. in downtown Wilmington. The Flats is a seven-phase project that, when complete, will consist of 434 modern, affordable units with access to public transportation, on-site supportive services, 24-hour maintenance services, free wireless internet and an on-site community center.

Several politicians, dignitaries and community leaders attended the celebratory groundbreaking, including U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester and Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. Other notable attendees included Richard Przywara, president and CEO of Woodlawn Trustees and the Todmorden Foundation, Inc.; Dana Hanchin, president and CEO of HDC MidAtlantic; Eugene Young, director of Delaware State Housing Authority; Susan Frank, executive vice president of business development at Cinnaire; and Steve Clark, executive vice president at WSFS.

The Rockford Woodlawn Foundation, Discover Bank, the Delaware General Assembly, Laffey McHugh Foundation, Nathan Clark Fund and City of Wilmington HOME Funds have provided a total of $2.95 million in grants for The Flats. Delaware State Housing Authority provided $5 million in funding support for the project through the state’s Housing Development Fund and COVID Gap Funding.

“I could not be more optimistic about the future of our city,” said Purzycki. “There are numerous examples today of how Wilmington is growing and becoming stronger. This reinvigorated neighborhood—indeed community—known as The Flats is a superior example of why Wilmington’s future looks bright. I congratulate you on the careful and thoughtful multiphase redevelopment of William Bancroft’s original project of 120 years ago. This is a true game changer in terms of job creation and economic development and addressing the need for quality affordable housing while bringing about overall neighborhood improvement. My thanks to Richard Przywara and our friends at Woodlawn Trustees, as well as all of the project partners that are making this new vision of The Flats a reality.”

“Every Delawarean deserves a place to call home – one that’s safe and affordable – and it’s rewarding to see the hard work of so many people and organizations to make this happen,” said Coons. “By working together, these housing partners are providing a valuable service to our neighbors and helping revitalize and strengthen our Delaware communities.”

“We are excited to be breaking ground on this latest phase of The Flats Community in partnership with the Todmorden Foundation,” said Hanchin. “With each phase of The Flats, we are helping to improve the quality of life and advance revitalization efforts of the West Side, ensuring that diverse and affordable housing options are made available to those in need.”

Woodlawn Trustees has provided affordable housing in Wilmington, Delaware, for more than 100 years. Its mission stems from the belief of its founder, William Bancroft, that everyone deserves a safe, comfortable place to call home. Woodlawn Trustees carried this key element of its mission from the past to the present and is committed to bringing it into the future.

About Woodlawn Trustees, Inc. and the Todmorden Foundation

William P. Bancroft founded Woodlawn Trustees, Inc., in 1901 to continue his interests beyond his lifetime. Woodlawn’s core objectives are the preservation of open space for public enjoyment, affordable rental housing in the City of Wilmington, and orderly planned development to benefit the community and provide funding for Woodlawn’s activities. Todmorden Foundation was founded to as a nonprofit to provide affordable housing and lead the Flats reconstruction. Woodlawn, together with Todmorden Foundation, the Rockford Woodlawn Fund, and HDC MidAtlantic, are in the midst of rebuilding the historic community known as The Flats, originally built by Woodlawn more than 100 years ago. Woodlawn celebrates its continued innovation in quality affordable housing and reaffirms its commitment to its residents and the community at large.