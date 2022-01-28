January 28 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Releases Annual Charitable Solicitation Report

Denver, January 28, 2022 - A total of 8,313 Colorado charities with fiscal years ending in 2020 reported revenue of over $29.9 billion and assets totaling over $66.3 billion, according to an annual charitable solicitation report created by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

The annual report on charitable solicitations in Colorado is a compilation of registration documents filed by charities and paid solicitors in Colorado. The purpose of the report is to protect the public's interest in making informed choices when donating to charity.

The report shows that the 8,313 charities based in Colorado raised a total of $29,916,086,513.55 in the last year. Although the total number of Colorado based charities was higher than last year by 2.59%, the number of charities registering for the first time decreased for the second straight year to 1,314, according to the report.

The Colorado Charitable Solicitations Act requires charities and paid solicitors that ask for contributions in Colorado to file registration documents with the Secretary of State, and for the office to compile and publish an annual report. The registry and annual report help inform potential donors and helps charitable organizations make informed decisions when contracting with paid solicitors.

This year’s annual charitable solicitation report as well as past years are available on the Secretary of State's website. The entire registry of charities and fundraiser filings is available on the Secretary of State’s website through a searchable database at www.checkthecharity.com. This is a publicly accessible database that allows users to examine operational and financial trends for particular organizations and confirm whether an organization is registered and in good standing.