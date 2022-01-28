January 28 - Colorado’s Automatic Voter Registration System Doubles Registration Rate, Reduces Costs to Taxpayers

Denver, January 28, 2022 - In 2019, Secretary of State Jena Griswold worked closely with the Colorado legislature to pass into law Automatic Voter Registration (AVR) expansion and oversaw its successful implementation in May 2020. New research by political scientists Dr. Justin Grimmer and Dr. Jonathan Rodden of Stanford University shows how improvements to Colorado’s AVR system made as a result of this legislation and through additional administrative improvements resulted in an additional 200,000 registered voters per year having their out-of-date addresses updated and almost doubling the registration rate for unregistered DMV customers when compared to the old system.

“Coloradans deserve a modernized election system which seamlessly keeps voters’ information up-to-date and makes the voter registration process simple and secure,” said Secretary Griswold. “This research on Colorado’s Automatic Voter Registration shows how states can make dramatic improvements by streamlining the voter registration process at their motor vehicle agency.”

Under the new AVR system, when unregistered DMV customers provide identification definitively establishing their eligibility to vote, their information is automatically transferred to the Secretary of State’s office to be registered to vote. New registrants are sent a letter informing them they will be registered and offering the option to decline the registration or to affiliate with a political party. This process adds only eligible voters who do not opt out of the registration opportunity. In addition, existing registrants who have a change of address from their voter record have their information automatically updated to ensure their record is up to date.

The new Stanford University study demonstrates how small but meaningful changes to the voter registration process at the DMV can lead to an outsized impact for eligible voters. Statistical analysis of Colorado’s AVR data showed that the effect of revising and streamlining the DMV interaction led to an additional 29 to 38 customers registering to vote out of every 100 unregistered DMV customers. The positive impact was even more significant for younger voters. They also found that seamless updating of registration data with DMV records led to an additional 200,000 registration updates per year.

These improvements mean more eligible Coloradans are able to participate in elections and receive their mail ballots at their correct address. “The new best-in-class AVR system has been a resounding success for our ability to keep voter rolls up to date and accurate,” said Boulder County Clerk and Recorder Molly Fitzpatrick. “An accurate voter roll means less undeliverable election mail, which helps reduce costs for local election officials and ensures voters are receiving what they need to cast their ballot.”

SB19-235, the bill to streamline and expand Automatic Voter Registration which passed in 2019 was sponsored by Senator Steve Fenberg, Senator Jessie Danielson, Representative Daneya Esgar, and Representative Kyle Mullica.

For more information on registering to vote or updating your registration, please visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov.

More information on Dr. Justin Grimmer and Dr. Jonathan Rodden’s research can be found HERE.