January 28, 2022 – South Texas ISD Receives $332,500 Jobs and Education for Texans Grant

Date: January 28, 2022

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has awarded South Texas ISD a $332,500 Jobs and Education for Texans ( JET ) grant. The grant will help the district purchase and install 20 new industry-specific welding stations to initially serve 40 South Texas ISD students, providing training in the occupations of welder, cutter, solder and brazer.

Upon completion of their curriculum, South Texas ISD students will earn a National Center for Construction Education & Research or American Welding Society credential, preparing them for immediate entry to the workforce in a high-demand occupation.

“Skilled labor is in high demand in Texas, and programs like South Texas ISD’s are helping students get a jump start into a successful career,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “By providing an opportunity to earn industry-recognized credentials, South Texas ISD is putting the future of our state’s workforce on a path toward success.”

Through funding provided by the Legislature each biennium, TWC ’s JET grants are used to defray start-up costs associated with the development of career and technical education programs to public community, state, and technical colleges, and school districts. During the 87th Texas Legislative Session, open enrollment charter schools and the Windham School District were also added as eligible applicants. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Eligible educational institutions can apply for the next phase of JET funding through a competitive grant process, or Request for Applications (RFA). The RFA solicitation provides information and instruction on how to submit a proposal packet. Go to the JET Grant Program webpage to access future RFAs or learn more about the program. Interested parties can also email jetgrants@twc.texas.gov for more information on JET .

