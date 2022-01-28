Overnight Ramp Closure on I-15 at Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Crews will close the ramp from southbound I-15 to Speedway Blvd in North Las Vegas from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. three nights next week. Overnight closures of the ramp begin Sunday, Jan. 30 at 9 p.m. and end Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 5 a.m. Southbound drivers who need to access the area should take Exit 58 to Las Vegas Blvd.

The closure is needed as part of a City of North Las Vegas project to install of a new 78” storm drain, followed by paving restoration operations.

