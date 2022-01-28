Submit Release
News Search

There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,604 in the last 365 days.

Overnight Ramp Closure on I-15 at Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Crews will close the ramp from southbound I-15 to Speedway Blvd in North Las Vegas from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. three nights next week. Overnight closures of the ramp begin Sunday, Jan. 30 at 9 p.m. and end Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 5 a.m. Southbound drivers who need to access the area should take Exit 58 to Las Vegas Blvd.

The closure is needed as part of a City of North Las Vegas project to install of a new 78” storm drain, followed by paving restoration operations.

Follow @nevadadotvegas on Twitter for traffic and project updates in Southern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.

You just read:

Overnight Ramp Closure on I-15 at Speedway

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.