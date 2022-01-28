Submit Release
News Search

There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,604 in the last 365 days.

Ramp and Lane Closures for Spaghetti Bowl Construction Jan. 30-Feb. 4

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing street and ramp closures for Jan. 30-Feb. 4 as part of continuing Reno Spaghetti Bowl improvements.

EAST FOURTH STREET CLOSURE 

  • East Fourth Street closed overnight between Galletti Way and Sixth Street 8 p.m. Jan. 31 to 6 a.m. Feb. 1. Please use marked detours. Pedestrian and business access will be maintained.     

KIETZKE LANE CLOSURE Southbound I-580 bridges over Kietzke Lane are being renovated/widened. Detours posted. 

  • Kietzke Lane closed overnight between Kuenzli Street and Galletti Way from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly Jan. 30-Feb. 1. 

MILL/SECOND STREET RAMP CLOSURES

  • Access from southbound I-580 to Second Street and/or Mill Street intermittently closed from 8 p.m-6 a.m. nightly. Jan. 30 -Feb. 4. 
  • Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will remain available.

SPAGHETTI BOWL RAMP CLOSURES 

  • These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. nightly Jan. 30-Feb. 4. Additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022.           Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395           Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580

Schedule is subject to change.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences. 

For additional information, please visit NDOTSpaghettiBowl.com. You can also call the project hotline at (775) 636-4202, e-mail info@ndotspaghettibowl.com or text SBX to 797979 to sign up for text alerts.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.

You just read:

Ramp and Lane Closures for Spaghetti Bowl Construction Jan. 30-Feb. 4

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.