Diversity Crew Certified By the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

Diversity Crew is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Council Southwest.

I’m thrilled to have my second business to be a WBENC member. WBENC offers me the ability to connect with like minded women entrepreneurs and reach organizations I hope to serve more equitably.”
— Eve Mayer
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity Crew, a consortium specializing in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Council Southwest, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Eve Mayer, CEO of Diversity Crew stated “I’m thrilled to have my second business to be a WBENC member. WBENC offers me the ability to connect with like minded women entrepreneurs and reach organizations I hope to serve more equitably." "We are proud to be 100% woman owned and thrilled that our team is made up of a rich tapestry of humans with over half our team being women and/or people of color."

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Women’s Business Council Southwest is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

To learn more about Diversity Crew, please visit DiversityCrew.com.


About Diversity Crew:

Diversity Crew offers consulting and speaking on DEI topics as well as it’s online education Diversity Crew Institute (DCI). DCI offers accessible, affordable, and actionable courses and certifications in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion that go beyond only race and gender. This is about learning how to be better to each other in order to build stronger teams to improve bottom-line results.

It’s time for the death of assumptions and the emergence of curiosity that builds genuine human connections!

About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

Eve Mayer
Diversity Crew
+1 469-964-2609
eve@diversitycrew.com
