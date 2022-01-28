Submit Release
Las Vegas Gathering of Angels Feb. 9 Meeting Features Four Presentors in Search of Seed Capital

The GOA has facilitated

Gathering of Angels has operated nationally for 25 years in cities like Santa Fe, Atlanta, Charlotte, Wahington DC, Dallas, Houston, Scottsdale, Los Angeles, San Francisco and now Las Vegas.

Gathering of Angels (GoA), bringing angel investors together with entrepreneurial companies seeking capital, meets in Las Vegas Feb. 9 in Wells Fargo Tower.

The Las Vegas presentations are co-hosted by Jim Kohl, a 25-year veteran Las Vegas lawyer now with the law firm of Howard & Howard.”
— Tarby Bryant, Founder
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gathering of Angels (GoA), an organization bringing accredited angel investors together with young entrepreneurial companies seeking seed capital, holds its next monthly meeting in Las Vegas from 5p-7:30p on February 9 in the lobby conference room of the Wells Fargo Tower at 3800 Howard Hughes Parkway. Attendance is free to registered investors.
This meeting’s presenters include:

• Covinnation – Biotech company with patent-pending technologies in the Covid-19 solutions space;

• Alpha Water Resources – Transforms grease trap waste to valuable, in-demand and sustainable product

• Clearlight Biotechnologies – Provides state-of-the-art analysis of biopsy specimens by automation of workflow

• SkyLuna – Co-working space with childcare (often called Playworking) and includes healthy amenities for self-care and a café under one roof.

Operating nationally for the past 26 years in cities like Atlanta, Santa Fe, Charlotte, Washington DC, Dallas, Houston, Scottsdale, Los Angeles and San Francisco, the GoA has facilitated more than 430 capital fundings ranging from $20,000 to $38.5 million. Recent GoA fundings have included investments ranging from $25,000 to $400,000.

About Gathering of Angels

The GoA was founded in 1996 by Tarby Bryant, a published author and recognized speaker on angel investing. Bryant is former Chairman of the National Automobile Association and is former CEO of Invest Atlanta.

The Las Vegas presentations are co-hosted by Jim Kohl, a 25-year veteran Las Vegas lawyer now with the law firm of Howard & Howard. Kohl specializes in business litigation, arbitration, mediation, and transactional matters. Both Bryant and Kohl are members of the Las Vegas Rotary.

For more information, to join the GoA as an Angel investor or to be considered as a potential monthly GoA presenter, contact Bryant at 404-606-2193 by email at tarbycbryant@gmail.com or register on www.gatheringofangels.com.

Anthony J Tortorici
Tortorici PR
+1 6786973069
