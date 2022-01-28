Amusement Expo International Expands Educational Sessions
Amusement Expo Global Conference and Tradeshow
Noted VR Expert, Bob Cooney Presents New Opportunities to Drive Stronger Business.
The thirteenth annual Amusement Expo International today announced the extension of its popular VR Summit education session to be conducted during AEI's conference and tradeshow in March. The VR Summit, originally scheduled for March 15 as part of AEI's extensive education series, will now be expanded to include an additional half-day session on Monday afternoon, March 14th.
— Tim Zahn, Show Chair
“The industry continues to grow and transition toward new generations of technology and is expected to reach over $53 Billion by 2028. From leaderboard tournaments to player-vs-player real time competition, and even VR laser tag, the latest developments, strategies, and trends to engage Millennials and Generation Z continue to evolve. That said, we’ve allocated additional time for attendees to learn more about these exciting developments in our industry,” stated Tim Zahn, AEI Conference Chair. Regularly scheduled VR sessions will continue Tuesday, March 15, in conjunction with a wide variety of courses and formats for all business levels and specialties.
“We applaud our VR summit sponsor, Springboard VR, for making the extension of this program available to our attendees at no additional cost,” stated Zahn.
“With the support of the American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) and the Amusement & Music Operators Association (AMOA) and the sponsorship of Springboard VR, the Amusement Expo International has become THE place for the location-based VR community to stay informed about the trends and innovations driving immersive entertainment,” stated Bob Cooney, global location-based VR expert and facilitator of the summit.
No stranger to the VR industry, it was Cooney who suggested forming the session in 2016 as a means of bringing VR developers, manufacturers, and amusement operators together to facilitate conversation and increase the adoption in the location-based entertainment industry. Today, it has become the biggest dedicated location-based virtual reality conference in America.
Complete details and registration information for this, and all sessions being presented at the Amusement Expo International Conference are available by visiting the conference website at www.amusementexpo.org.
About AEI
The Amusement Expo International is the only conference and trade show sponsored by the industry’s leading professional associations: The American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) www.coin-op.org and Amusement & Music Operators Association (AMOA) www.amoa.com, who represent this multi-billion-dollar industry. Throughout the three-and-a-half-day event, exhibitors and attendees alike are given top-tier access to connect to the latest innovations, decision makers and leaders representing the Out-of-Home Entertainment business.
About AAMA
The American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) www.coin-op.org is an international association, representing manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and location owner/operators for the coin-operated amusement industry. Their mission is to preserve, protect and promote our industry through legislative advocacy, education, events, networking, and member programs.
About AMOA
The Amusement and Music Operators Association (AMOA) www.amoa.com is a national trade association that promotes and strengthens the currency-operated machine industry. For more than 70 years, the Association has successfully united operators and other professionals beyond the scope of amusement machines, providing the tools and support to help businesses grow and thrive.
