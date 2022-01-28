Submit Release
News Search

There were 794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,585 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court accepting applications for Rural Attorney Recruitment Program

The North Dakota Supreme Court is currently accepting applications from counties and municipalities interested in participating in the Rural Attorney Recruitment Program.

The Rural Attorney Recruitment Program was established by the legislature in 2021 with the goal of increasing the number of attorneys residing and working in rural North Dakota. Under the program, the state of North Dakota, the North Dakota State Bar Association, and the participating community each contribute funds to retain an attorney in an eligible community for a 5-year period. To be eligible for the program, a county must have a population of 16,000 or fewer and a municipality must have a population of 5,000 or fewer.

Requirements for the application are found in section 2 of Administrative Rule 62: https://www.ndcourts.gov/legal-resources/rules/ndsupctadminr/62

The deadline for counties and municipalities to apply is 5 p.m. central time on April 1, 2022.

Attorneys who are interested in the program may submit an application at any time by completing the electronic application form found on the Court’s website at: https://www.ndcourts.gov/state-court-administration/human-resources/career-opportunities

Link to Rural Attorney Recruitment Program information page: https://www.ndcourts.gov/rural-attorney-recruitment-program

You just read:

Supreme Court accepting applications for Rural Attorney Recruitment Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.