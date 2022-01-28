PSC Commission Conference Set for Tuesday, February 1

Items scheduled for consideration can be found here. Public comment may be taken on any item noticed for public participation in person or by telephone. Any interested person wanting to participate by telephone on any item should contact the PSC’s Office of General Counsel at 850-413-6199.

Following the Commission Conference, the PSC will hold a hearing to consider First Coast Regional Utilities, Inc.’s application to provide water and wastewater service in Duval, Baker, and Nassau Counties.

In addition, February 2-3, are reserved to continue the hearing, if needed. The starting time of the next day’s session will be announced at the conclusion of each day.

The Commission Conference may be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing) and is available on the PSC’s website.

