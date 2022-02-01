Takeback Studios Presents Flibbles

Flibble Land and its adorable creatures need your help.

ATHNES, GREECE, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flibble Land and its adorable creatures need help. To protect Flibble Land, help Takeback Studios on Kickstarter launch and protect the Flibble creatures from the purple goo.

It's an average day on the farm. The birds are chirping, plants are ready to be picked. The delightful creatures of Flibble Land are all around with endless joy, but something feels off, as if there is something dark coming.

Flibbles is a magical and mysterious land with plenty of joy and happiness. There is nothing but peace and cute creatures in any direction until the purple goo appears. Players play as a farmer going about his daily routine until encountering a mysterious foe endangering the farm and the Flibble creatures. This mysterious foe has started to spread and is consuming everything that comes across its path. Flibbles needs help to defeat the purple goo and save the creatures and the farm.

Takeback Studios is a small indie studio based in Athens, Greece, led by Panayotis Lampitsakis. Takeback Studio's team of passionate gamers who enjoy creating their own from scratch. Flibbles will not be Panayotis and his team's first time making something from start to finish. They have created Music Dash, a game where you destroy obstacles as they approach, with increased speeds as you play. However, two very different goals for both are simple. To make games the world can enjoy and escape to.

Takeback Studios will release Flibbles on Steam and has plans to release on Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox in the future. Music Dash is on the Google Play Store, and Flibbles will soon join once the Kickstarter goal is fulfilled. Check out Flibbles on the Kickstarter website and hit the "notify me on launch" to not miss out on helping all the Flibbles friends fight back against the purple goo.

More information on Takeback Studios and Flibbles, including images, gameplay videos, and story overviews, can be found on https://takebackstudios.com