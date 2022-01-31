GF Hotels & Resorts Appoints Lisa Drake to Vice President, Development & Owner Relations
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel ownership and management company with more than 140 upscale and midscale U.S. hotels and resorts in its portfolio, recently announced the promotion of Lisa Drake to Vice President, Development & Owner Relations. With Drake’s latest advancement, not only does GF Hotels & Resorts continue to strengthen its skilled leadership team but it continues to provide the opportunity for women to grow in a historically male-dominated industry.
Lisa Drake joined GF Hotels & Resorts in 2018 and has made her mark on the development team since day one. With over 10 years of hospitality experience in Sales, Marketing, and Revenue Management, Lisa has brought knowledge, a fresh perspective, and enthusiasm to the Development team, an essential part of GF’s growth.
Through her hard work, curiosity, dedication, and teamwork, Lisa has continued to help grow GF Hotels & Resorts through their rebranding from GF Management to GF Hotels and Resorts and adding over 130 managed properties to the GF portfolio during the most challenging years for the hospitality industry. In her new role, she will be focusing on growth and retention in both our bank workout and third-party management divisions alongside the entire development team.
Lisa graduated from Montana State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and earned her certificate in Hotel Revenue Management from Cornell University in 2015. Lisa is an active volunteer with Philadelphia’s Big Brothers & Big Sisters program in her free time.
Since its founding, GF Hotels & Resorts has operated nearly 600 hotels in 46 states, arming them each with an unparalleled level of experience and talent that has translated into superior hotel operations, innovative partner relationships, industry success, and award-winning guest satisfaction. The company is committed to continuing its legacy as a premier leader in the hospitality industry, recognized for providing exceptional experiences for both guests and employees.
To learn more about Drake’s appointment or GF Hotels & Resorts, please get in touch with Lisa Drake, Vice President, Development & Owner Relations, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 34 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. GF has delivered superior results throughout its 32 years in business through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.
