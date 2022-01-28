Global Gynecology Device Market to Reach $3.3 Billion Led by Hologic

Although the gynecology market was impacted by COVID-19, the removal of lockdown restrictions allowed for treatments to be deemed a priority.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the Global Gynecology Devices Market, addressing key insights and the projected impact of COVID-19 in 2022, 2023, and beyond. Throughout this medical market research, iData forecasts that the Global Gynecology Device market will continue shifting towards mechanical uterine tissue removal procedures that safely remove uterine growths or tissue while protecting the uterus’ integrity to prevent consequent issues.

According to iData's Global Market Report on Gynecology Devices, covering seven regions and over 70 countries, the Global market was estimated at $2.1 billion in 2021. The market has been able to encourage substantial growth from its 2021 evaluation in spite of COVID-19 and is expected to exceed $3.3 billion by 2027. This report includes procedure volume, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis on the Global Gynecology Devices Market includes market segmentation on the following: assisted reproductive technology devices, endometrial ablation, gynecological resection devices, mechanical uterine tissue removal (UTR) devices, uterine fibroid embolization devices, hysteroscopes, colposcopes, pelvic organ prolapse repair devices, fluid management devices, and HSG catheters.

Among the many competitors within these markets, 40% of the Global Gynecology Device market share is controlled by three main companies: Hologic, Cooper Surgical, and Boston Scientific. Hologic secures its leading position in the endometrial ablation, mechanical uterine tissue removal device, and the hysteroscope market whereas Cooper Medical is the leader in the colposcopes and HSG catheters market. Other notable competitors within the market include: Olympus, Cook Medical, Medtronic, Karl Storz, Minerva Surgical, Richard Wolf, Vitrolife, etc.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

