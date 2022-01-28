Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Retailers Adapt to New Normal Caused by COVID-19
Consumer Habits Shift to Online Purchasing
My ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform brings all the services product launches require under NPI’s banner.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retailers in the U.S applauded the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that rejected the Biden Administration’s federal vaccine mandate.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International
“COVID-19 safety mandates created a new landscape that retailers have to navigate,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “The CEOs are trying to balance the need to protect their employees as well as consumers.
Gould said the NACS, the leading global trade associate, filed suit against the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates.
In a MarketWatch article, Doug Kantor, NACS general counsel, said: "This is an important recognition that the OSHA rule is too broad. Businesses are doing their part to promote vaccination and safety practices. We appreciate the Supreme Court recognizing that OSHA should not push regulatory requirements that cannot be met and will exacerbate the labor shortage."
“Some retailers, such as TJX Companies Inc, which is the parent company of Marshalls and TJ Maxx, and Saks Fifth Avenue, and Walmart are demanding workers to get vaccinated and the booster shot,” Gould said.
Other businesses, such as Starbucks, GE, and Amtrack, have dropped or eased their COVID-19 protocols.
Even with the Supreme Court ruling rejecting the Biden Administration’s business mandates, a survey by UpCity showed that 81 percent of employees are already required to wear masks, and 83 percent are required to get vaccinated.
“However, we are still having a record number of employees calling in sick,” Gould added.
Gould and his retail professions at NPI stay abreast of the latest news affecting the retail sector.
“We work with health and wellness brands that want to launch new products in the U.S. or expand their retail presence,” Gould said. “We have to know the latest trends in retail to best advise our clients.”
Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” system to help product manufacturers overcome any challenges they face during a product launch.
“My ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform brings all the services product launches require under NPI’s banner,” he said. “The companies don’t have to hire a sales and support staff or a marketing agency. They don’t have to rent office space or a warehouse because we provide them these services.”
NPI even has a food scientist to make sure all labels meet FDA requirements.
“We offer every service companies need, plus NPI’s staff are veterans in their specialties with decades of experience,” Gould said.
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products on Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Andrew Polin
Nutritional Products International
email us here