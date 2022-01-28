Bloom Beauty Essence® Skincare Drink With Collagen Provide Day and Night Protection
Bloom Beauty Essence® Products Keep Skin’s Appearance Looking Radiant
Consumers today are more interested in how they look and how healthy-looking their skin appears.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bloom Beauty Essence® has rolled out its Skincare Drink with Collagen to American consumers.
— Annette Steiner-Kienzler, product developer and pharmacist for R-Pharm
“Consumers today are more interested in how they look and how healthy-looking their skin appears,” said Annette
Steiner-Kienzler, product developer and pharmacist for R-Pharm, a German pharmaceutical company. “Fifty years ago consumers didn’t worry about the sun damaging their skin. Beaty was more concerned about cosmetics that hid blemishes.”
Bloom Beauty Essencse® provides a Skincare Drink with Collagen that you can take on the go to keep skin healthy-looking.
“Our drink with collagen combines natural antioxidants from black currants with aloe vera, vitamin B3, biotin, and a special, high-quality collagen complex with high bioavailability,” she added. “We have regular and low-calorie varieties.”
Steiner-Kienzler said Bloom Beauty Essencse® provides a Skincare Drink with Collagen that is a healthier and great tasting drink compared to all the sugary beverages on the market.”
“We know that sugar has a bad effect on your skin,” she said. “Soda, which is the top source of added sugar in Americans’ diets, increases inflammation. Excessive sugar adds wrinkles to your face and dull, saggy skin.”
Steiner-Kinzler said Bloom Beauty Essencse® puts the same amount of collagen that is in a collagen shot.
“But our drink is tasty and you don’t have to see a dermatologist to get it,” she added.
To purchase Bloom's collagen drink, visit Walmart.com.
