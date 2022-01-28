Submit Release
News Search

There were 801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,587 in the last 365 days.

Bloom Beauty Essence® Skincare Drink With Collagen Provide Day and Night Protection

Low Calorie Bloom Beauty Essencse® Skincare Drink with Collagen

Low Calorie Bloom Beauty Essencse® Skincare Drink with Collagen

Regular Bloom Beauty Essence® Skincare Drink With Collagen

Regular Bloom Beauty Essence® Skincare Drink With Collagen

Bloom Beauty Essence® Products Keep Skin’s Appearance Looking Radiant

Consumers today are more interested in how they look and how healthy-looking their skin appears.”
— Annette Steiner-Kienzler, product developer and pharmacist for R-Pharm
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bloom Beauty Essence® has rolled out its Skincare Drink with Collagen to American consumers.

“Consumers today are more interested in how they look and how healthy-looking their skin appears,” said Annette
Steiner-Kienzler, product developer and pharmacist for R-Pharm, a German pharmaceutical company. “Fifty years ago consumers didn’t worry about the sun damaging their skin. Beaty was more concerned about cosmetics that hid blemishes.”

Bloom Beauty Essencse® provides a Skincare Drink with Collagen that you can take on the go to keep skin healthy-looking.

“Our drink with collagen combines natural antioxidants from black currants with aloe vera, vitamin B3, biotin, and a special, high-quality collagen complex with high bioavailability,” she added. “We have regular and low-calorie varieties.”

Steiner-Kienzler said Bloom Beauty Essencse® provides a Skincare Drink with Collagen that is a healthier and great tasting drink compared to all the sugary beverages on the market.”

“We know that sugar has a bad effect on your skin,” she said. “Soda, which is the top source of added sugar in Americans’ diets, increases inflammation. Excessive sugar adds wrinkles to your face and dull, saggy skin.”

Steiner-Kinzler said Bloom Beauty Essencse® puts the same amount of collagen that is in a collagen shot.

“But our drink is tasty and you don’t have to see a dermatologist to get it,” she added.

To purchase Bloom's collagen drink, visit Walmart.com.

Robert Grant
InHealth Media
5415012090 ext.
email us here

You just read:

Bloom Beauty Essence® Skincare Drink With Collagen Provide Day and Night Protection

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.