TripShock Enters Web3 with Crypto Wallet Connect & NFT Benefits

Web3 comes to Tripshock.com with the launch of crypto wallet connect. TripShock customers will now receive discounts and perks for holding certain NFTs.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The age of Web3 is upon us. The old way of using the internet is quickly evolving into a brand new world of blockchains, metaverses, and NFTs. While these concepts may sound like something out of The Matrix movies, the truth is that they are already being integrated into our daily lives. From shipping, to banking, to artwork and professional sports, Web3 is inching its way closer to mass adoption.

The recent push towards Web3 compliance in e-commerce and travel has inspired TripShock to carve out its own block in the new digital world. Learn more about how TripShock will be utilizing cutting-edge technologies to connect with customers and build community around their unique travel brand.

Building Communities with NFTs

TripShock has an innovative plan in-mind for NFT holders. With CEO Greg Fisher publicly endorsing the technology, the developers and marketing team have been working to integrate NFTs into the growing list of assets available to customers. Before we get into TripShock’s roadmap, here is an overview of NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

NFTs are one way that artists, musicians, and corporations have been building communities around their products and earning income. An NFT is a graphical representation of a block on a blockchain (i.e. Ethereum, Cardano, Avalanche), and is typically displayed as an image. These images can then be held in a digital wallet, transferred to another individual, or bought/sold on an NFT marketplace.

2021 in a lot of ways has been the “year of NFTs”. Sales of NFTs have had a breakthrough year with total sales volume surging to $12 billion. Notable celebrities like Snoop Dog and billionaire Jack Dorsey have publicly endorsed NFTs, and behemoth brand names like Disney, Nike, and the NBA have entered the space.

TripShock & NFTs - What You Need to Know

For TripShock, NFTs are an opportunity to connect with customers and build relationships with crypto communities around the products, partners, and destinations available on Tripshock.com. TripShock will provide access to exclusive offers to holders of certain NFTs. This is validated by connecting a crypto wallet to Tripshock.com, which validates ownership via the ethereum blockchain. NFT communities can take advantage of discount pricing on thousands of activities for community events.

TripShock will start rolling out their NFT partnerships by inviting the Based Fish Mafia NFT community, a 10,000 piece collection of fish created by artist Matthew Callaby. The Based Fish Mafia community is affiliated with marine life conservation efforts, a core tenant of TripShock’s mission and values. Just recently, Based Fish Mafia donated $10,000 to the Sea Shepherd foundation.

MetaMask will be required as the preferred wallet to connect to Tripshock.com. In order for a user to participate in the offer, they must purchase a Based Fish Mafia NFT from OpenSea. Once the wallet is connected, the user will receive instant discounts up to 10% off on TripShock tours and attractions!

NFTs are only the Beginning

While the launch of TripShock’s wallet connect initiative is a revolutionary move in the travel and e-commerce space, TripShock’s plans for Web3 do not end there. Eventually, TripShock will accept crypto currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment. The timing of this next step will depend on the adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology in the United States. But with major travel companies including AirBNB and Arival contemplating their place in this new digital world, the future for Web3 and travel is looking bright.