Masterminds behind Britney Spears and Justin Bieber release NFTs with Zeptagram
Anthony Preston and Andre Lindal introduce a new collaboration with the Swedish NFT platform Zeptagram
We’re so happy about our collaboration with Zeptagram. The new digital culture and especially NFTs allow creators to go directly to the fans and get them involved throughout the whole process”GOTHENBURG, VG, SWEDEN, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony Preston and Andre Lindal have written and produced music for superstars like J.Lo, Britney Spears and Justin Bieber. With guidance from will.i.am and Rodney Jerkins, the duo has been behind major hits all around the world for the past ten years. Starting February 1st, the duo will introduce a new collaboration with the Swedish NFT platform Zeptagram, which will make it possible for fans to buy part of the super duo’s songs.
— Anthony Preston
–Our collaboration with Zeptagram paves a new path for the industry that allows fans to be a part of the creative process, says Anthony Preston, songwriter and producer.
Andre Lindal and Anthony Preston have been creating music together for over ten years. They both have a jaw-dropping resume with several hits that have topped the charts worldwide. They met for the first time in a session that the star-producer Rodney Jerkins had put together, and since then they have created music together.
–Anthony and I connected right away. We immediately noticed that we had a musical connection too, and we have grown a lot together since then, says Andre Lindal, songwriter and producer.
Andre Lindal have worked with superstars such as Maroon 5, Kelly Clarkson, Nelly Furtado and J.Lo, but his biggest hit is together with Justin Bieber with the song “As Long As You Love Me”.
–I worked with Rodney Jerkins, who has been like my mentor during my career. One day I went to the studio and Rodney asked med to make an urban pop hit for a young artist. I went through my old ideas and found a track I made six years earlier, and after that everything went really fast. When I left the studio that day, I had an amazing track, says Andre Lindal.
In mid-November 2011, the track was sent to Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber’s manager, who got back just a few days later to say they loved the track.
–I got to work with Justin Bieber in the studio for a whole month. I was so nervous, so I just sat quietly and played the piano because I didn’t want to disturb his process. But this led to two songs on his album, Andre Lindal continues.
Anthony Preston is also behind several hit songs, including collaborations with David Guetta, Chris Willis, Pitbull, Aftojack, will.i.am and Britney Spears.
–I have always wanted to work with Britney Spears, and when will.i.am was looking for a sequel to her song “Scream and Shout” I was one of the lucky ones that got to work on several songs with her. I’m very grateful for that, but it hasn’t been easy. Hard work and talent are the key words, says Anthony Preston.
The duo is now introducing a collaboration with the Swedish NFT platform Zeptagram, who they got introduced though their mutual friend Shadde Khan. NFT makes digital work such as art and music completely unique. It’s based on a special blockchain technology used in the sale and ownership of the specific work, which are traded with cryptocurrency. The technology allows each part of a song to function as a collector’s object.
–We’re so happy about our collaboration with Zeptagram. The music industry has had many challenges in recent years and has not always been fair to the creators. The new digital culture and especially NFTs allow creators to go directly to the fans and get them involved throughout the whole process, Anthony Preston continues.
From February 1st, fans and investors will have the opportunity to invest in parts of the duo’s songs, made available on Zeptagram’s platform. The releases of the NFTs will be portioned out during this spring. In connection with a purchase of music rights, the buyer will also receive an additional NFT to their collection.
About Zeptagram
Zeptagram is a fast-growing trading platform based on blockchain technology. The company was founded in Sweden with the goal of revolutionizing the music industry. In close contact with musicians, artists, and content creators around the world, Zeptagram strives to offer the most profitable platform for investing and trading music rights and artwork. The company has their own cryptocurrency, Zeptacoin, which is used for payments of royalties and trading of rights on the platform. In October, Zeptacoin was listed on BitMart and later on Bittrex and LBank. During the spring, Zeptagram’s shares will be listed on a traditional marketplace. At Zeptagram, you’ll find a professional team with a total of over 50 years of experience in FinTech, music, marketing and blockchain technology. Read more on https://zeptagram.com and https://nft.zeptagram.com.
