David Lombardo of SAFER USA to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SHOREWOOD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A defendant charged in a capital murder case insists he did not pull the trigger; the gun must have malfunctioned or discharged of its own accord. His freedom will depend on whether a jury believes him.

Attorneys in both civil and criminal cases are often be faced with questions that go beyond the simple mechanical operation of a firearm. That’s why finding a qualified expert witness is critical to the outcome.

David Lombardo is a court-qualified expert witness in the design, maintenance, operation and levels of force relating to the use of firearms for personal protection.

“Very few attorneys know anything about firearms,” says Lombardo. “As an expert witness, my job is to know more about that case than anybody else to help the attorney know the right questions to ask.”

Firearm related cases have a strong emotional element. Lombardo’s testimony must not only inform the court of the facts surrounding the issues in simple, easy-to-understand language juries can understand, but also counteract the emotional element.

As an expert witness, Lombardo helps attorneys maximize the best case scenario for their clients. With a background in counseling and psychotherapy, as well as two years at Chicago’s famed Second City, Lombardo has a unique flair for persuading juries.

“A lot of people are experts at subjects,” says Lombardo. “The question is how good are you that you can convince the jury that the facts as you see them are the truth? The reason you pay a lot of money to somebody like me to be an expert witness is not simply because I understand the problem, it's that I understand how to convince people that it's the right thing.”

Lombardo is the founder and president of SAFER USA Consulting Group.

SAFER stands for “Second Amendment Foundation for Education and Research.” Indeed, all of Lombardo’s work flows from his passion for the second amendment.

“The republic is run by the citizens. If you disarm the citizen, you no longer have a republic. You have authoritarian rule,” says Lombardo. “Of course, this is where it gets difficult. There are people saying it should be totally unfettered. I believe with privilege comes responsibility.”

Lombardo offers his expertise to defendants and plaintiffs in both civil and criminal litigation.

“Regardless of whether you are guilty or not guilty, everybody has a right to have the truth told at trial.”

Lombardo also works with local governments to develop shooting range ordinances. He conducts indoor and outdoor range safety audits and provides management consulting and strategic planning for shooting clubs.

Close Up Radio will feature David A. Lombardo in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on February 1st at 11am EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For additional information about our guest, please visit https://guntestimony.com/