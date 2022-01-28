Organic personal care ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2030

Global Organic Personal Care Ingredients to surpass USD 14.9 billion by 2031 from USD 8.97 billion in 2021 at CAGR of 5.21% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 5.21% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, growing demand for personal care, along with rising awareness regarding personal health and safety, is predictable to boost the product demand.

“Rise in awareness is boosting the organic personal care ingredient market. Growth in concerns regarding safety, security and health; and the adverse effects of using synthetic chemicals are projected to boost the organic personal care ingredients market”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Aroma chemicals: Key Players

• Cargill, Incorporated

• BASF SE

• The Lubrizol Corporation

• Croda International Plc

• Huntsman International LLC

• Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

• AEP Colloids; Grain Millers, Inc.

• PRIDE SEEDS

• SG Ceresco Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Organic Personal Care Ingredients uses topical creams and lotions made of ingredients offered by nature. Most of the recent literature reviews plant-derived ingredients, which may comprise herbs, roots, flowers, and essential oils, but natural substances in skincare products include animal-derived products such as beeswax, and minerals, and many others. These products may be combined with several carrier agents, preservatives, surfactants, humectants, and emulsifiers.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Organic Personal Care Ingredients market is segmented by Type into Organic Ingredients, Natural Ingredients; By Application into Skin Care, Oral Care, Hair Care, Cosmetics, and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Organic Personal Care Ingredients Segments:

By Type

• Organic Ingredients

• Natural Ingredients

By Application

• Skin Care

• Oral Care

• Hair Care

• Cosmetics

• Others

