VARStreet Announces Integration with Versapay Payment Gateway
With this integration VARStreet resellers in the United States and Canada can receive payments through the Versapay payment gateway.
A host of our USA and Canadian resellers have put forth an enquiry about offering support for Versapay to receive payments and we are glad to have this option available to them”BURLINGTON, MA, USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of enterprise software solutions for IT and office supplies VARs in the United States and Canada. VARStreet’s platform offers a product catalog with rich content from 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like ACM Technologies, National Copy Cartridge, Securematics, International Toner Corp, and more. Value-added resellers use the platform to create advanced sales quotes, launch their B2B eCommerce store along with free CRM and procurement solutions.
— Shiv Agarwal, Director of Sales and Marketing at VARStreet
Versapay is a leading payment platform that permits merchants to authorize, settle and manage credit card transactions via the digital shelf or websites. Every VARStreet reseller will need to set up a merchant account with Versapay to accept payments.This integration is implemented keeping in mind both the storefront and the back office.
In addition to Versapay, VARStreet has had successful integrations with other leading payment gateways, with the likes of Stripe, Authorize.net, Paypal, Intuit Payment Solution, Moneriv, and Vantiv. Apart from payment gateways, VARStreet has successful and credible integrations with software applications like .NetSuite ERP, Salesforce CRM, QuickBooks accounting solution, and many more to enable its clients to manage their business better.
Shiv Agarwal, Director of Sales and Marketing at VARStreet, said, "A host of our USA and Canadian resellers have put forth an enquiry about offering support for Versapay to receive payments and we are glad to have this option available to them". He further added “Integration with Versapay is yet another way to support resellers collaborating with clients in real-time and providing an amazing service experience”.
About VARStreet:
VARStreet has been a recognized name in providing various sorts of B2B, B2G and B2C eCommerce and sales quoting solutions to IT and Office Supplies VARs, solution providers, and system integrators. Founded in 1999, VARStreet takes the rack of the preferred software solution for VARs and MSPs across the USA and Canada. The VARStreet eCommerce platform integrates with more than 45+ IT and Office Supplies distributors the likes of which include Ingram Micro, D&H, Syntex, and many more to offer a collective catalog of more than 7 million products and 1000 plus categories and sub-categories. Even IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners make use of the VARStreet eCommerce platform extensively.
Shiv Agrawal
VARStreet Inc.
+1 781-262-0610
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn